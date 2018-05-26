The peloton competes in the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 214 km from Susa to Cervinia, in Susa, Italy, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Spanish rider Mikel Nieve of Michelton Scott celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 214 km from Susa to Cervinia, in Cervinia, Italy, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Spanish cyclist Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton Scott) won Saturday's 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia road race, earning his third career Giro d'Italia stage success and his first this season, while Britain's Chris Froome retained the overall leader's pink jersey.

Nieve celebrated his 34th birthday in style by winning the 209-kilometer (130-mile) stage with a time of five hours, 43 minutes and 48 seconds.

The Netherland's Robert Gesink (Lotto NL Jumbo) came second, followed by Austria's Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Nieve made his attack on the slopes of the Col Saint Pantaleon, the second of Saturday's three climbs, building up nearly a 90-second advantage over his closest rivals, Gesink and Grossschartner.

The last ten kilometers saw a duel between Froome and Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)Dumoulin, currently second in the overall classification.

Dumoulin tried to pick up the tempo several times, but was ultimately outpaced by Froome, who came seventh on Saturday while widening his advantage over Dumoulin to 46 seconds with one stage remaining.

Froome, 33, heads to the final, flat 118-kilometer stage held in Rome seeking to become the first Briton to win the Italian race, after earning four Tour de France trophies and one Vuelta a España title.