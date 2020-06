Saheed Oyindamola,40,gestures as he works inside his herbal stall in a local market at Iyana Ipaja district in Lagos, Nigeria, 24 June 2020 (Issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Mariam Olaitan, 46, stands for a portrait as a rechargeable light reflects inside her herbal stall in a local market at Iyana Ipaja district in Lagos, Nigeria 24 June 2020. (Issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Oluwakemi Kuburat Oni,45, arranges slashed pieces of herbal materials in her herbal stall in a local market at Iyana Ipaja district in Lagos, Nigeria 24 June 2020. (Issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Local herbal materials are arrange in shelves in a herbal stall in a local market at Iyana Ipaja district in Lagos, Nigeria, 24 June 2020 (Issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Herbal concoction is seen filled into recycled bottles at a local herbal stall in a local market at Iyana Ipaja district in Lagos, Nigeria, 24 June 2020 (Issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Abike Alao,25, sorts fresh herbal leaves in front of her herbal stall in a local market at Iyana Ipaja district in Lagos, Nigeria, 24 June 2020 (Issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Eggs are seen in a basket at a herbal stall in a local market in Iyana Ipaja district, Lagos, Nigeria, 24 June 2020 (Issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Abibat Yaqub, 70, who is the head of herbal traditional medicine practitioners in a local market, slashes herbal materials into pieces in her herbal stall in Iyana Ipaja district in Lagos, Nigeria, 23 June 2020 (Issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Nurat Adejoke Usman,60, slashes herbal materials into pieces in front of her herbal stall at a local market at Iyana Ipaja district in Lagos, Nigeria, 23 June 2020 (Issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Ismail Yaqub,50, selects herbal materials from a shelf in his herbal stall in a local market at Iyana Ipaja district in Lagos, Nigeria, 23 June 2020 (Issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Herbal remedies provided by so-called “traditional healers” have long been popular in Nigeria, often more so than conventional Western medicine, and these carers have been overwhelmed by the number of people seeking their services during the pandemic.

In Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city, most of these practitioners believe that if traditional knowledge and clinical trials of herbs were properly harnessed then diseases such as Covid-19 could be treated locally.