Spain's Feliciano Lopez in action during his men's singles first round match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

World No. 24 Kei Nishikori of Japan on Monday prevailed over Feliciano Lopez of Spain 7-6(5), 6-4, qualifying for the Italian Open round of 32.

Nishikori needed one hour and 48 minutes to defeat world No. 33 Lopez, who participated for the 15th time in the tournament.

"It wasn't an easy match," Nishikori said.

"It was windy and he used a lot of slice and great serves," the 2018 Monte Carlo finalist added.

This was Nishikori's fourth win against Lopez in seven career encounters.

In the next round, Nishikori is set to play against third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.