Japan's Kei Nishikori on Sunday won his first title in three years after he emerged victorious 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 over Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Brisbane International.

It took the world No. 9 two hours and four minutes to become the first Japanese to win the tournament in Australia.

"Finally I won this title," the second seed said, according to the tournament's official Twitter account.

Nishikori broke his rival's serve five times out of the 15 chances he had, while Medvedev broke three times, half of what he was offered.

This is Nishikori's first Brisbane title and his second final, having lost the 2017 championship to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.