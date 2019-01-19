Japanese fans watch the round three men's singles match between Kei Nishikori of Japan and Joao Sousa of Portugal at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Joao Sousa of Portugal waves as he leaves the court after being defeated by Kei Nishikori of Japan during their round three men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates after defeating Joao Sousa of Portugal during their round three men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kei Nishikori of Japan in action against Joao Sousa of Portugal during their round three men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Kei Nishikori of Japan (L) speaks to Joao Sousa of Portugal (L) after winning their round three men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Japan's Kei Nishikori defeated Portugal's Joao Sousa in straight sets on Saturday to book his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The number 8 seed overcame a tight start and routed his opponent 7-6(6) 6-1 6-2 in two hours and six minutes.

"I love to play on this court. I feel very comfortable, and it's been three in a row playing here," said Nishikori after the match.

"Everything is doing well - I had a very good off-season, then winning Brisbane, it's been a good start to the year. I finished in three good sets today, I'm playing good tennis, and very much looking forward to next week," he added.

Nishikori coughed up a break in the opening game, but recovered to level up at 2-2.

Sousa saved a virtual set point to hold for 5-6 before Nishikori sent the opener into a tiebreak.

The former U.S. Open finalist will now play against Fabio Fognini or Pablo Carreno Busta in the last 16.