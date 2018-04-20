Kei Nishikori of Japan in action against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their quarter-final match at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Marin Cilic of Croatia in action against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their quarter-final match at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates after defeating Marin Cilic of Croatia in their quarter-final match at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Japan's Kei Nishikori earned a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), 6-3 victory Friday over second-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic to reach the semi-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Nishikori, a former world No. 4 whose ranking has fallen to No. 36 due to a months-long injury hiatus last year, was unable to convert any of his three match points in the second set, which Cilic eventually won in a tiebreaker.

The match was evenly contested from start to finish and lasted nearly three hours, but Nishikori did a slightly better job of controlling his service games and that proved to be the difference.

The unseeded Japanese star lost his serve twice in the second set but did not face a single break point in either the first or third sets, each of which he won on the strength of one service break.

The victory was his eighth in 14 matches over the big-hitting Cilic, though his first in four contests against the Croatian since the start of 2016.

For the match, the 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) Cilic hit 12 aces to Nishikori's five but still had his serve broken on four occasions.

Nishikori, who is playing the Monte-Carlo Masters for just the second time in his career and has booked his first semi-final berth at this clay-court ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event, will next take on either French fan favorite Richard Gasquet or third-seeded German Alexander Zverev.