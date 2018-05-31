France's Benoit Paire hits a forehand during his Roland Garros second-round match against Japan's Kei Nishikori on May 30, 2018, in Paris. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas hits a forehand during her French Open second-round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka on May 30, 2018, in Paris. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Japan's Naomi Osaka apologizes for a lucky shot during her second-round French Open match against Kazahstan's Zarina Diyas on May 30, 2018, in Paris. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Japan's Kei Nishikori reaches for a backhand during his Roland Garros second-round match against France's Benoit Paire on May 30, 2018, in Paris. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Japanese tennis stars Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of the French Open with victories Wednesday over Benoit Paire and Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas, respectively.

Nishikori needed just under three hours to rally for a 6-3, 2-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over the mercurial Frenchman, who is known for his jaw-dropping winners but also his questionable shot selection.

The No. 19 seed stayed the course after dropping sets two and three, winning the last two sets comfortably thanks in part to Paire's nine double faults.

The Frenchman's 13 double faults and 63 unforced errors overall proved to be his undoing against the rock-solid Japanese player, who advanced to the third round at Roland Garros - tennis' clay-court Grand Slam event - for the fourth consecutive year.

"It was a good win," Nishikori was quoted as saying on the ATP World Tour's Web site. "I don't think I played 100 percent today, but, (in the) important points I think I'm able to do what I have to do. I think (in the) fourth and fifth set I played decent and played good tennis again."

Next up for Nishikori in the third round will be another Frenchman, Gilles Simon, who dropped the first set against American No. 12 seed Sam Querrey but rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 6-1 victory on Wednesday.

In women's singles on Wednesday, Osaka used her superior firepower to overcome Diyas 6-4, 7-5.

The 21st-seeded Haitian-Japanese player committed 28 errors in the match but more than made up for them with her 34 winners.

Diyas, for her part, fared much better on second-serve points in the second set (66 percent winning percentage) than she did in the first (23 percent) but was unable to make enough of an impression on her opponent's strong service games.

"I tend to be better in Grand Slams. I think I just focus more on the tennis part rather than making up excuses of what the surface is and how my play style isn't suited for it or whatever," the WTA's Web site quoted Osaka as saying afterward.

Osaka, who jumped into the top 25 earlier this year by winning the BNP Paribas Open, a hard-court event in Indian Wells, California, will next take on big-hitting, 13th-seeded American Madison Keys in the third round.