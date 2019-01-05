Jeremy Chardy of France plays a shot during his semi final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Kei Nishikori of Japan plays a shot during his semi final match against Jeremy Chardy of France at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Jeremy Chardy of France walks off the court after losing his semi final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates winning his semi final match against Jeremy Chardy of France at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Second-seed Kei Nishikori of Japan on Saturday eased into the Brisbane International final with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, moving a step closer to his first title since 2016.

Chardy, who won his maiden and lone ATP title in 2009, saw his quest for only the fourth final of his career undermined by an eyebrow raising 26 unforced errors, compared to just eight by his Japanese opponent over the 66-minute match.

"Nothing better than this today. I felt like I was too fast on the court today... Tomorrow I will go for a trophy," Nishikori, the 2014 US open finalist said after the win.

The 29-year-old Nishikori managed to break Chardy's serve four times - out of five opportunities he created - twice in each set, while he was able to save all two break points he faced to improve their head-to-head record to 7-2.

Eying his 12th title in his 26th career final, Nishikori will take on the winner of the second semifinal clash pitting Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga against Daniil Medvedev of Russia.