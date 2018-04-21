Kei Nishikori of Japan in action during his semi-final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his semi-final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates winning his semi-final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

World No. 36 Kei Nishikori on Saturday became the first Japanese tennis player to advance to the final round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, after upsetting world No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

After a tough match that lasted two hours and 13 minutes, Nishikori is to face world No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain on Sunday.

Nadal is seeking his 11th title at Monte-Carlo, while if Nishikori wins, he will be the first person from Japan to win a Masters 1000 title.

In his 6-4, 6-1 semifinal win Saturday, Nadal beat out world No. 5 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.