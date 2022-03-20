A file photos shows members of Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) during a raid at Bosila in Mohammadpur area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 29 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh passed a rare 100 days on Sunday without any extrajudicial killing in the name of “gunfight” or “shootout” between law enforcers and suspected criminals.

The unexpected pause in the frequent “shootout” incidents came after the United States on Dec.10 imposed sanctions on the country’s elite security force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its current and former officials, including police chief Benazir Ahmed for alleged human rights abuses.

Human rights defenders said the pause in killings in the so-called gunfights after the US sanctions showed law-enforcing enforcing agencies staged these incidents and provided false narratives.

A similar halt took place in 2020 after the killing of a retired army major in southern Cox’s Bazar district. The alleged murder sparked tension between the military force and police. EFE