Portuguese National Guard agents Marta Santos (L) and Miguel Rito (C) hand over school duties to the mother of a student in the Portuguese town of Almeida. EFE-EPA/Carlos García

Portuguese National Guard agents Marta Santos (L) and Miguel Rito (R) deliver school homework and milk to a student who does not have internet in the Portuguese town of Malpartida. EFE-EPA/Carlos García

Marta Santos and Miguel Rito make house-to-house visits every week in Portugal’s remote villages to distribute homework to students with no internet access, as part of an initiative to ensure that no child is left behind during the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure of the face-to-face classrooms on Jan. 21 hit students in rural areas especially hard because many homes lack internet access and computers. EFE-EPA