The Franciscan priest Leopoldo Serrano observes the rubble in the middle of the earth that buried houses during the passage of Eta and Iota in November, in the village of La Reina, municipality of Proteccion, department of 2020 (issued 17 November 2020). EPA-EFE/German Reyes

General view of the rubble in the middle of the earth that buried houses during the passage of Eta and Iota in November, in the village of La Reina, municipality of Proteccion, department of Santa Barbara, Honduras, 16 November 2020 (issued 17 November 2020). EPA-EFE/German Reyes

An inhabitant of La Reina village walks through the rubble in the place where houses were buried due to storms Eta and Iota in November, in La Reina village, in the municipality of Proteccion, Santa Barbara department, Honduras, 16 December 2020 (issued 17 November 2020). EPA-EFE/German Reyes

No deaths in buried La Reina town 'because God did not want it'

Residents of the western Honduras village of La Reina, which was buried on Nov. 24 in a landslide, rely on their Christian faith and believe none of its residents died in the disaster because God did not want it to happen.

"There were no deaths here because God did not want them," Rosendo Ramírez, one of the victims of 100 families who lived in La Reina, located in the department of Santa Bárbara, told EFE. EFE-EPA