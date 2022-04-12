Kabul (Afghanistan), 11/04/2022.- An Afghan woman begs for alms on a road in Kabul, Afghanistan, 11 April 2022 (issued 12 April 2022). The Taliban's return to power in August 2021 caused a certain disquiet among Afghan women, fearing that the rights gained over the last two decades during the Western-backed government would disappear again. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/STRINGER

No light at end of tunnel: Women losing rights fast under Taliban rule

The Taliban's return to power in August 2021 caused a certain disquiet among Afghan women, fearing that the rights gained over the last two decades during the Western-backed government would disappear again.

Progressive restrictions imposed on them by the Islamist regime during the last eight months have confirmed their worst fears.

The fundamentalists have stopped adolescent girls from going to schools, limited women's movement, and segregated public spaces on a gender basis in their rigid interpretation of the Islamic code.

"Since the Taliban returned to power, they have systematically restricted (the rights of) women and girls, isolating them from society while promising human rights to the international community," activist Arifa Fatimi told EFE.

