Music was everything to Evelyn Martínez. Until the lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic came into force, she played at a restaurant in Venezuela but with no income and five mouths to feed, she now relies on the help of family and friends because not even government bonds are enough to tide her over.

"The bonds arrive, but they do not really get us through. There are new ones but they have not reached here yet. The last one we received, about 450,000 bolivars ($2.55), allowed me to buy half a carton of eggs" Martínez tells Efe.

