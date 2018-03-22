Brazilian national soccer coach Tite said here Thursday said that nobody could replace injured striker and team captain Neymar in the Canarinha line-up.

Earlier this month, Neymar underwent surgery to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal on his right foot and he is not expected to return to the pitch before the end of May.

"Neymar is irreplaceable. Douglas Costa cannot replace him. He will be Douglas Costa," Tite told a press conference ahead of Friday's friendly match against Russia.

While the Paris Saint-Germain star is a "very good footballer," Brazil's strength lies in its "team play," the coach said.

Everybody on the national squad should be a leader, Tite said, adding that it would be a good idea to rotate the captaincy among all the players.

The coach had earlier announced that Roma goalkeeper Alisson would wear the captain's armband for the clash with Russia.

Looking ahead to the 2018 World Cup, set to get under away in Russia in mid-June, Tite said that he is not thinking about reaching the final, but taking one game at a time with a focus on improving "gradually" as a team.

The one thing he could promise, he said, was that the Brazilian World Cup side will feature "a strong midfield" comprising players who are both physically powerful and creative.

Most observers say it looks like Real Madrid's Casemiro and Barcelona's Paulinho - both scheduled to start on Friday - have secured two of the midfield spots.

"I require Casemiro to play the same role he does with his club, Real Madrid. The same thing can be said of (midfielder Philippe) Coutinho. He played with Liverpool as he plays with us. What I'm not going to do his repress his ambition," the coach said.

Coutinho went to Barcelona during the January transfer window.