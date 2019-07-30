Juan Columbie of Cuba competes during 109kg men's weightlifting at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/PAOLO AGUILAR

Andres Perez of Puerto Rico competes during the artistic gymnastics at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA

Canadian Elsabeth White competes in the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA

Colombia's Miguel Angel Trejos (R) in action against Brazil's Icaro Martins (L) during the men's 80kg taekwondo event at the Pan American Games 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/MARTIN ALIPAZ

US Kara Eaker competes in the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA

Cory Paterson of Canada competes during the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA

Chilean Maria Perez competes in the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA

Brazilian Flavia Saraiva competes in the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA

Brody Malone of the USA competes during the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA

Guatemalan Ana Irene Palacios competes in the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA

Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador during the 76kg women's weightlifting competition at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/PAOLO AGUILAR

Caio Souza of Brazil competes during the artistic gymnastics at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA

Deonisse Fachinello (C) of Brazil in action against Julia Taylor (L) of the United States during a handball semifinal game between Brazil and the United States at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/Christian Ugarte

Caio Souza (C) of Brazil, gold medal, fellow countryman Arthur Mariano (L), silver, and Canadian Cory Paterson (R), bronze, pose for photos during the awards ceremony for artistic gymnastics at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/PAOLO AGUILAR