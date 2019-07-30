Athletes from across the Americas test their mettle in the disciplines of weightlifting, gymnastics and taekwondo in the 2019 Pan American games held this year in the Peruvian capital Lima as the athletics world gears up for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Juan Columbie of Cuba competes during 109kg men's weightlifting at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/PAOLO AGUILAR
Andres Perez of Puerto Rico competes during the artistic gymnastics at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA
Canadian Elsabeth White competes in the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA
Colombia's Miguel Angel Trejos (R) in action against Brazil's Icaro Martins (L) during the men's 80kg taekwondo event at the Pan American Games 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/MARTIN ALIPAZ
US Kara Eaker competes in the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA
Cory Paterson of Canada competes during the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA
Chilean Maria Perez competes in the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA
Brazilian Flavia Saraiva competes in the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA
Brody Malone of the USA competes during the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA
Guatemalan Ana Irene Palacios competes in the Pan American Games Lima 2019 gymnastics event, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA
Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador during the 76kg women's weightlifting competition at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/PAOLO AGUILAR
Caio Souza of Brazil competes during the artistic gymnastics at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA
Deonisse Fachinello (C) of Brazil in action against Julia Taylor (L) of the United States during a handball semifinal game between Brazil and the United States at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/Christian Ugarte
Caio Souza (C) of Brazil, gold medal, fellow countryman Arthur Mariano (L), silver, and Canadian Cory Paterson (R), bronze, pose for photos during the awards ceremony for artistic gymnastics at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/PAOLO AGUILAR
Caio Souza of Brazil competes during the artistic gymnastics at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA