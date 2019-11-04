Male llama named Peter guards a flock of sheep in their enclosure, in Toesens, 560 kilometers west of Vienna, Austria 28 October 2019 (issued 04 November 2019). EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A picture taken with a tilt-shift lens shows female llama named Heidi (R) guarding a flock of sheep in their enclosure, in Toesens, 560 kilometers west of Vienna, Austria 28 October 2019 (issued 04 November 2019). EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Nomadic sheep farmer Thomas Schranz talks to his male llama named Peter next to a flock of sheep in their enclosure, in Toesens, 560 kilometers west of Vienna, Austria 28 October 2019 (issued 04 November 2019). EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Rams stand in their enclosure, in Toesens, 560 kilometers west of Vienna, Austria 28 October 2019 (issued 04 November 2019). EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Female llama named Heidi guards a flock of sheep in their enclosure, in Toesens, 560 kilometers west of Vienna, Austria 28 October 2019 (issued 04 November 2019). EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Nomadic sheep farmer Thomas Schranz talks to his llama named Peter and a flock of sheep in their enclosure, in Toesens, 560 kilometers west of Vienna, Austria 28 October 2019 (issued 04 November 2019). EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Nomadic sheep farmer Thomas Schranz talks to his llama named Peter next to a flock of sheep in their enclosure, in Toesens, 560 kilometers west of Vienna, Austria 28 October 2019 (issued 04 November 2019). EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

No probllama: Austrian shepherd uses llamas to keep wolves at bay

Thomas Schranz, a farmer in Austria, has recruited a pair of llamas to help protect his sheep.

The llamas, Peter and Heidi, have been deployed in conjunction with two Turkish Kangal sheepdogs for "active herd management," and along with electric fences they help to protect the herd from wolves and other predators. Standing near the fences, their height acts as a deterrent to would-be predators.

DNA analysis has shown that migrating wolves from South Tyrol, Italy, and Switzerland have killed several sheep in western Tyrol.

A visual story by Epa's Christian Bruna.