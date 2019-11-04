Thomas Schranz, a farmer in Austria, has recruited a pair of llamas to help protect his sheep.
The llamas, Peter and Heidi, have been deployed in conjunction with two Turkish Kangal sheepdogs for "active herd management," and along with electric fences they help to protect the herd from wolves and other predators. Standing near the fences, their height acts as a deterrent to would-be predators.
DNA analysis has shown that migrating wolves from South Tyrol, Italy, and Switzerland have killed several sheep in western Tyrol.
A visual story by Epa's Christian Bruna.