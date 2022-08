Tourists cool down in a fountain in Rome, Italy, 05 August 2022. EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Tourists cool off in a fountain during a hot day in Rome, Italy, 05 August 2022. EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

A tourist cools down in a fountain in Rome, Italy, 05 August 2022. EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Tourists cool off in a fountain during a hot day in Rome, Italy, 05 August 2022. EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

No stopping Rome’s nasoni fountains despite worst drought in decades

As Italy faces its worst drought in decades, the ancient capital's fountains continue to offer fresh drinking water to thirsty tourists and locals.

Traditional "nasoni,” cast iron fountains with a curved tap that expel a constant trickle of water, were first introduced in Rome in 1874 by Luigi Pianciani, the first mayor following the unification of Italy.

From the initial 20 that were installed now around 2,800 are scattered across the province.

(...)