Tomatoes have doubled in price in Morocco and reduced wheat exports due to the war in Ukraine have sent prices soaring in North Africa during the hoy month of Ramadan, Rabat, Morocco, 8 April 2022. EFE/Natalia Román Morte

As the Muslim world observed the first week of the holy month of Ramadan, families in northern Africa were facing food shortages and extortionate prices for basic goods due to the war raging in Ukraine.

In Algeria there is a shortage of semolina, tomatoes are selling at double their usual price in Morocco and flour rationing has been rolled out in Tunisia.

"There is a vulnerability in terms of the most consumed products. A large part is imported and of great need, such as milk, oil and wheat," Algerian economist, Mahfud Kaubi, tells Efe.

(...)