Photo provided on May 8, 2018 showing an aerial view of the International Equestrian Center (TIEC), in Tryon, North Carolina, USA, April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mar Vila

Photo provided on May 8, 2018 showing entrepreneur Mark Bellisimo, the principal partner of North Carolina's Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC) and owner of two other equestrian centers, during an interview with EFE at TIEC, in Tryon, North Carolina, USA, April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mar Vila

Almost 1,000 equestrians from 75 counties and some 1,500 riding teams will take part in the 2018 Equestrian Games, to be held here in September with 500,000 spectators in attendance.

Preliminary figures for the 8th edition of the games, organized by the Switzerland-based Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) every four years, indicate that this year's event will equal or surpass the number of participants and spectators at the 7th edition, held in 2014 at several venues around the French region of Normandy.

Work at North Carolina's Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC) is going full speed ahead and its directors told EFE that all will be ready for the dates scheduled.

Heavy rains last fall delayed the works, but the time lost has been recovered and the construction rate has accelerated as the Sept. 11 date approaches.

The 500,000 spectators the organizers expect over the two-week competition will have the chance to witness, at a single site, seven world championships and at the same time enjoy an area rich in natural beauty, history and gastronomy.

To guarantee security, spectators will not be allowed to enter the TIEC in their vehicles during the games.

They must leave them in parking lots elsewhere and, after going through a security checkpoint, get on buses to the different places where the competitions on horseback will take place, said Michael Stone, president of the Organizing Committee for the games.

Laborers are working everywhere in the TIEC and visitors can watch the new facilities being created, such as lodgings for the equestrians, riding tracks and other installations.

The works in progress have not brought the activities of this unparalleled complex to a halt, which besides stadiums, horse tracks and stables, has restaurants, stores, bars, cafes and conference rooms, all with equestrianism as the common denominator.

Entrepreneur Mark Bellisimo, the principal partner of TIEC and owner of two other equestrian centers, though not so large, in Florida and California, told EFE that $250 million has been spend on the site up to now.

"Our goal is to create a special place focused on a passion for horses and for equestrian sports," Bellisimo said.

Outstanding equestrians like Capt. Mark Philips, ex-husband of Britain's Princess Anne, Alan Wade, Richard Nicoll and Sue Phillips have designed tracks for the different disciplines.

These disciplines include Jumping, Dressage and Para-Equestrian Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining.

The FEI told EFE that until August it won't have a definitive list of riders, but expects a large Ibero-American participation, particularly from Spain, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and El Salvador, all strong on equestrian sports.