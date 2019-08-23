A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un (3-L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, guiding the test-fire of a new weapon; at an undisclosed location in North Korea, Aug. 10, 2019 (issued Aug. 11, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea said Thursday that it was not interested in dialog while the United States and South Korea were engaged in "military threats," and warned of a "new cold war" in the region.

Pyongyang was referring to the recent joint military exercises by Seoul and Washington and the arrival of two US-made F-35A fighter jets in South Korea on Wednesday, which increased the total number of these warplanes in the country to six.

"We remain unchanged in our position to resolve all issues in a peaceful manner through dialog and negotiation. However, dialog accompanied by military threats is of no interest to us," the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement published by state news agency KCNA.

The ministry said the acquisition of the jets was a "grave provocation" and went against the joint declarations and military agreements signed by North and South Korea.

"Escalating hostile military moves by the United States and the South Korean authorities are reducing the dynamics of dialog for building a lasting and durable peace on the Korean Peninsula, and this compels us to weigh a realistic way of turning our attention more to strengthening the physical deterrence," the statement said.

It also added that the recent testing of an intercontinental cruise missile by the US and its plans to deploy fighter jets in Japan and nearby areas "called for greater vigilance."

"Dangerous and unusual military moves are now on the horizon, which would trigger a new cold war on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," the ministry said.

Pyongyang's comments come at a time when US Special Envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun is on a visit to South Korea in order to try and resume negotiations over the denuclearization of North Korea.

Biegun — who said the US was prepared to engage in talks as soon as it heard from its North Korean counterparts — will on Thursday complete his three-day visit during which he met his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon and Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Hyun-chong.

Talks between the US and North Korea have been stalled since the failed bilateral summit in Hanoi in February.

The hard line adopted by Pyongyang and rising tension on the Korean Peninsula after the North test-fired six rounds of projectiles since Jul. 25 as a protest against the US-South Korea drills, has left the fate of the dialog up in the air. EFE-EPA

