A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows leader Kim Jong-un delivering a speech at the ground-breaking ceremony for construction of Pyongynag Hospital on 17 March 2020. EFE/EPA/KCNA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in public for the first time in weeks, seeming to dispel speculation about possible health problems.

State television broadcast images of Kim attending a ceremony to mark the inauguration of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, a city in the east-central part of the country, South Korea's Yonhap news service reported Saturday. EFE-EPA