A displaced South Korean looks to the North Korean side in Imjingak, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Displaced South Korean Hyeon Seong-taek, 91, looks to North Korea after holding an ancestor-memorial service in Imjingak, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean displaced people take part in an ancestor memorial service in Imjingak, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean displaced people take part in an ancestor memorial service in Imjingak, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korean defectors and families with roots in the North on Friday held the traditional Lunar New Year rites at the inter-Korean border in a gloomy atmosphere as the pandemic and the absence of any dialog has dampened their hopes of reunification.

The Imjingak park, 40 kilometers northeast of Seoul, is the most popular spot for holding the ceremony, although on Friday, the first day of the Korean lunar calendar, the number of attendees had dropped sharply compared to the last year due to the new coronavirus.

EFE-EPA

asb/ia