Paju (Korea, Republic Of), 27/07/2020.- A view of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, Gyeonggi-do province, South Korea, 27 July 2020 (issued 02 July 2021). More than 33,600 defectors from North Korea live in the southern side of the Peninsula. After risking their lives in a journey that can take many years, another harsh long term challenge awaits at the foster country: an ultra competitive society for which they are not ready and that stares back at them with contempt. (Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seosan (Korea, Republic Of), 07/11/2020.- A North Korean defector Han Hong-geun is looking back surprised at the indication of somebody at home in Seosan city, Chungcheongnam-do province, South Korea, 07 November 2020 (issued 02 July 2021). More than 33,600 defectors from North Korea live in the southern side of the Peninsula. After risking their lives in a journey that can take many years, another harsh long term challenge awaits at the foster country: an ultra competitive society for which they are not ready and that stares back at them with contempt. (Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seosan (Korea, Republic Of), 13/12/2020.- North Korean defector Yeom Bo-bae, wife of Han Hong-geun (not pictured) works at her daughter Han Geum-ok's factory in Seosan city, Chungcheongnam-do province, South Korea, 13 December 2020 (issued 02 July 2021). More than 33,600 defectors from North Korea live in the southern side of the Peninsula. After risking their lives in a journey that can take many years, another harsh long term challenge awaits at the foster country: an ultra competitive society for which they are not ready and that stares back at them with contempt. (Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Cheorwon-gun (Korea, Republic Of), 27/02/2019.- A view of a mine warning sign near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Cheorwon-gun in Gangwon-do, South Korea, 27 February 2019 (issued 02 July 2021). More than 33,600 defectors from North Korea live in the southern side of the Peninsula. After risking their lives in a journey that can take many years, another harsh long term challenge awaits at the foster country: an ultra competitive society for which they are not ready and that stares back at them with contempt. (Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul (Korea, Republic Of), 08/11/2019.- North Korean defectors living in South Korea, carry a symbolical coffin of the Han Sung-ok, a 42-year-old defector who in 2019 was found dead together with her 6-year-old son at their home in Seoul during a protest against the government's defector policy on the downtown in Seoul, South Korea, 08 November 2019 (issued 02 July 2021). More than 33,600 defectors from North Korea live in the southern side of the Peninsula. After risking their lives in a journey that can take many years, another harsh long term challenge awaits at the foster country: an ultra competitive society for which they are not ready and that stares back at them with contempt. (Protestas, Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seosan (Korea, Republic Of), 13/12/2020.- North Korean defectors Han Hong-geun (2-L), his wife Yeom Bo-bae (L), their daughter Han Geum-ok (C), son-in-law Kang Myeong-cheol (2-R) and wife's niece Yeom Sung-soon (R), work at Han Geum-ok's factory in Seosan city, Chungcheongnam-do province, South Korea, 13 December 2020 (issued 02 July 2021). More than 33,600 defectors from North Korea live in the southern side of the Peninsula. After risking their lives in a journey that can take many years, another harsh long term challenge awaits at the foster country: an ultra competitive society for which they are not ready and that stares back at them with contempt. (Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul (Korea, Republic Of), 01/02/2021.- North Korean defector Kim Eun-sun touches her eye at a cosmetics shop in Seoul, South Korea, 01 February 2021 (issued 02 July 2021). More than 33,600 defectors from North Korea live in the southern side of the Peninsula. After risking their lives in a journey that can take many years, another harsh long term challenge awaits at the foster country: an ultra competitive society for which they are not ready and that stares back at them with contempt. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Over 33,600 North Korean defectors live in South Korea.

But after risking their lives in a journey that can take many years, another long-term challenge awaits them in the foster country: an ultra-competitive society which they are not ready for and that stares back at them with contempt.

The border between South and North Korea is 238 kilometers long, but the war from 1950-1953 ended up turning the rim – artificially drawn in 1945 – into an almost insurmountable maze of barbed wire and landmines.

Crossing it is not only an almost impossible task. For North Koreans it is illegal to leave their country, a state which also holds tight control of its northern borders with Russia and China.

So the brave citizens in search of a better life must undertake a dangerous 2,500 – 5,000-mile odyssey across two or three other countries.

Criminal gangs and brokers take defectors’ lives in their hands in a journey that can cost a lot of money and in which the final price tag can be much worse: deportation back to North Korea, where desertion is brutally punished.

Angella Kim had to secretly work as an illegal immigrant in the Chinese city of Shenyang for a year and a half before she could set foot in the South.

For Kim Eun-sun it took two attempts — she was deported and imprisoned back in North Korea — and a total of nine years until she reached the country.

Fleeing her country was not a "matter of choice," said Eun-sun.

When her father died from an illness and took away the only stable income in her family’s household amid the worst famine in the 1990s, running away was the only chance of survival for her, her mother and sister.

ONE LANGUAGE, WORLDS APART

"But many South Koreans think defection is a life choice," Eun-sun told Efe at a cafe in the Nowon district of Seoul, where she lives with her husband and two daughters.

An affordable area, Nowon is one of the districts with the most defectors in the South Korean capital, although, to the naked eye it looks no different to other neighborhoods.

But despite appearances, Eun-sun and her husband admit they never mix their North and South Korean friends because there is an invisible boundary that sets them apart as soon as defectors set foot in the South.

Upon arrival, defectors from North Korea have to spend months residing in a government facility in Hanawon that ‘coaches’ them towards life in a capitalist economy that is 50 times larger than that of their impoverished and sanction-stricken country.

Here they are taught everything, from Korean history without the censorship imposed by the Kim Jong-un’s regime, to how to pay bills or use an ATM.

However, there is insufficient preparation for loneliness, job inequality, academic prospects or prejudices that lie ahead of defectors and ultimately make them "second-class citizens,” according to Eun-sun.

Even though more than 75% of North Koreans who have entered the country have completed high school in the North, only 17% obtained a higher degree, according to data from the South Korean government.

This places them at a disadvantage, especially when the Southern academic curriculum tends to be much more sophisticated, forcing defectors into low-skilled jobs or unemployment.

"Right now, South Korea tells defectors to understand South Korean society, to learn new things, and accept everything here in the South. However, they don't teach South Koreans to fully accept defectors,” Eun-sun said.

Eun-sun does not speak in a Northern accent at all, and neither does Angella, who consciously sought to spend as much time as possible with South Koreans in her college years in Seoul.

“Maybe my main focus was that I had to survive in South Korea, that I had to become someone professional, someone who looks like a South Korean, who thinks like a South Korean, in order to be part of this society," Angella says while smiling behind a pair of big round glasses.

The effort did not prevent her from unpleasant episodes at her own university, where a professor used her as an example when talking about "regional emotions, and how people from one region can feel hatred towards people from another region."



FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE



At a theater workshop designed to promote reunification in the peninsula, some South Korean colleagues told her they wished they had also fled the North to benefit from the aid that the Seoul government provides to defectors.

The South Korean government provides up to about $8,000 to each North Korean who settles in the country, an amount which can be increased to a maximum of another extra $25,000 during the first five years if they have a job or complete training programs.

The government also provides housing and education subsidies and some exemptions when registering for medical care or pension programs.

Given how tremendously competitive South Korea is, with many families heavily in debt to access housing or paying for their children's studies, this welcome package seems too generous in the eyes of many.

But Eun-sun sees it differently.

"The problem is not about the amount of money, but about the impact of this aid can be improved,” she explains.



Her words bring to mind the story of Han Sung-ok, a 42-year-old defector who in 2019 was found dead from apparent starvation together with her 6-year-old son at their home in Seoul after a life of extreme poverty.



For Eun-sun, her death was not simply due to poverty but rather “loneliness, lack of communication, and feeling of isolation."



NORTH KOREAN WOMEN AT RISK

Seven out of 10 North Koreans who arrive in the South are women. They are especially vulnerable, starting with the fact that, upon reaching China, they become targets of gangs that seek to sell them as wives or to be sexually exploited.

Eun-sun's mother was sold to a poor farmer in northeast China.

He accommodated her daughters, including Eun-sun, who were teenagers at the time, as long as the woman gave birth to a boy.

The child was born in 2002 and she and her family — the boy had to be left behind — ended up fleeing the farm and working illegally for years in the Chinese cities of Dalian and Shanghai.



They later risked their lives by crossing the Gobi desert on foot to reach Mongolia, where the South Korean embassy managed to send them to the place they now call home.



Angella, who was just a teenager and traveling alone, was very fortunate not to fall victim to sex traffickers, although she was coerced into smuggling amphetemines to make it out of North Korea.

In 2008, she managed to cross the jungle through Laos and Thailand, the only mainland country in East Asia together with Mongolia that does not deport defectors and allows South Korean embassies to take care of them.

FAMILIES DIVIDED

Former Lt. Col. Han took a similar route in 2009 and vividly remembers his landing in the South.

Although his defection was not, like most cases, financially motivated, he was impressed by what he saw at a restaurant upon arrival.

"I almost cried when I saw the menu. What a country! In mine people only ate corn or bean porridge," he said.

One day, before he decided to defect, Han came back home from work one day to find that his wife and his two children were missing.

He did not hear from them again until a year later, when he received a call from them from the South, where they had fled to avoid being detained by the regime. He would be able to join them shortly after.

Today, Han and his family own a small workshop where they make and sell "injo gogi," a soybean paste filled with rice and a spicy sauce, a typical staple at North Korean markets.

While they are safe in their new home, Mr. Han does wish he could one day return to recover the remains of his father and grandfather and bury them in their hometown, Chungju, which is only 130 km away from where he lives today.

Not everyone is as lucky as the Hans.

Angella has managed to become a stage actress and a drama therapist and is happily married to a South Korean.

But she also had to leave behind her close relatives in the North. She has not seen them since 2006.

She believes that she might have a 10% chance of ever seeing them again, a heavy burden which she manages with the help of therapy.

She wants people to see the problem of the divided peninsula "not necessarily as a political matter, but a human matter.”

Neither she nor Eun-sun consider reunification as an immediate solution for the peninsula, but they would want the borders opened right now to allow the free movement of people. EFE

asb/mp/jt-ks