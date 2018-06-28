Kim Yong-bin (2-L), head of the Korea Canoe Federation, speaks during a press conference on the formation of a joint Korean team, for dragon boat racing in the upcoming Asian Games, in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Lee Ye-rin (R), a member of the South Korean dragon boat team, speaks at a press conference in Seoul on Jun. 19, 2018, on South Korea's quest for a joint team with North Korea for this year's Asian Games and the dragon boat world championship.

North and South Korea agreed on Thursday to field joint basketball, canoeing and rowing teams at the Asian Games that would start mid-August in Indonesia, the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee said.

The decision was taken during a meeting in Jakarta on Thursday between the National Olympic Committees of North and South Korea and the organizers of the Games, which will take place between Aug. 18 - Sep. 2 in the Indonesian capital and Palembang (in western Indonesia), a KOC spokesperson told EFE.

The two Koreas will field combined teams in women's basketball, men's and women's canoeing events and in another three men's and women's rowing events.

The two countries, still technically at war, would also march together at the opening ceremony in Jakarta with a delegation of 100 athletes and officials, according to the agreement.

The two countries had also marched together at the Winter Olympic Games held in February in PyeongChang, South Korea, which was the first step toward the current atmosphere of rapprochement between the North Korean regime, Seoul and Washington.

At PyeongChang, the two Koreas had also fielded a joint women's ice hockey squad.

The Olympic Council of Asia had previously expressed its support for the joint participation of the Koreas, although it had said that there would be no extra places for athletes from either Korea on unified teams, a decision which was ratified in Thursday's meeting.