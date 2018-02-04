Johann Andre Forfang of Norway in action during the first round of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Willingen, Germany, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Johann Andre Forfang (L) of Norway celebrate with his teammates after his jump during the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event in Willingen, Germany, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

(L-R) Second placed Kamil Stoch of Poland, winner Johann Andre Forfang of Norway and third placed Piotr Zyla of Poland pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event in Willingen, Germany, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Johann Andre Forfang of Norway celebrates after winning the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event in Willingen, Germany, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Norway's Johann Forfang on Sunday won the most recent event in the Ski Jumping World Cup season before heading to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

After two jumps of 147.5 and 144.5 meters, Forfang scored a total of 271.4 points, defeating Poland's Kamil Stoch, the overall leader.

"I think that the Norwegian team is capable of fighting for a medal in every competition at the Olympics," Forfang said after his win.

Stoch had to settle for the second spot with a score of 269.4 points, beating out his countryman Piotr Zyla, who rounded out the podium at the Muehlenkopfschanze ski jumping hill, located in Willingen, Germany.

Stoch was also looking ahead to the PyeongChang games, but remained more guarded about his country's medal prospects.

"Tomorrow afternoon we will be flying to Korea. I have no expectations, I hope the weather conditions will be fair for everyone and there'll be a nice atmosphere," Stoch said.

Forfang, the 2015 juniors world champion, on Sunday earned his second win at a World Cup event, following his success in the German district of Titisee-Neustadt on Mar. 12, 2016.

This year's World Cup circuit began Nov. 19, 2017 and the final event is to take place Mar. 25, 2018.