Maren Lundby of Norway celebrates winning the Women's Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Maren Lundby of Norway on her way to win the Women's Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

(L-R) Silver medal winner Katharina Althaus of Germany, gold medal winner Maren Lundby of Norway, bronze medal winner Sara Takanashi of Japan celebrate during the venue ceremony of the Women's Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Maren Lundby of Norway in action during the Women's Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Norwegian ski jumper Maren Lundby on Monday landed the gold medal in the women's normal hill individual event here at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Lundby clinched the gold with a 110-meter jump and 264.6 points, after having come in eighth at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Germany's Katharina Althaus won the silver medal with a 106-meter jump and 252.6 points, while Sara Takanashi of Japan took bronze with 103.5 meters and 243.8 points.

Carina Vogt of Germany, who won gold at Sochi, came in fifth, ahead of Austria's Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, who came in second four years ago.