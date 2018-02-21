Bronze medalists team Netherlands's Patrick Roest (R) leads the team during the Men's Speed Skating Team Pursuit final B at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 21 February 2018. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

(Back to front) Silver medalists team South Korea, Lee Seung-Hoon, Chung Jaewan, and Kim Min Seok of South Korea compete to second place in the Men's Speed Skating Team Pursuit final A at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 21 February 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Gold medalists team Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen (R) Havard Bokko (C) and Simen Spieler Nilsen (L) in action during the Men's Speed Skating Team Pursuit final A at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 21 February 2018. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Gold medalists team Norway's Havard Bokko, Simen Spieler Nilsen, Sverre Lunde Pedersen and Sindre Henriksen celebrate with coaches after winning the Men's Speed Skating Team Pursuit final A at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 21 February 2018. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Norway on Wednesday was at the top of the medal standings at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics after its men's pursuit speed skating team won the gold.

Havard Bokko, Simen Spieler Nilsen and Sverre Lunde Pedersen secured the Nordic nation's 13th gold of the games with a time of 3:37.32.

The South Korean team, made up of Lee Seung-Hoon, Chung Jaewon and Kim Min Seok, took the silver, finishing over a second behind Norway.

The Netherlands took the bronze, having beaten New Zealand in the Final B event.

Norway was leading the overall standings with 33 medals, including 13 golds, 11 silvers and 9 bronzes.

Germany was in second place, with 12 golds, followed by Canada with nine.