Photo provided by women's groups in Mexico City showing a zeppelin hovering over the capital on March 7, 2022, as part of a protest against violence against women. EFE/ Feminist groups/ Editorial Use Only/ Available only to illustrate the accompanying article (Obligatory credit).

Mexico is approaching International Women's Day with incessant violence against females and more than 1,000 femicides in 2021, as well as failures in the security strategy of a government with such an ambiguous stance on the issue that it is inflaming the women's movement even more.

Since November 2017, Maria del Carmen Volante has been looking tirelessly for her daughter, Pamela Gallardo, who disappeared at age 23 after attending an electronic music festival with friends in Mexico City.