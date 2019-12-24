Flames burn the spire on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

View of the debris inside Notre-Dame de Paris in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral in Paris, France, 16 April 2019. EPA-EFE/Christophe Petit Tesson

For the first time in 213 years there will be no Christmas mass at Notre Dame in Paris.

Since 1803, the iconic gothic cathedral has hosted a Christmas mass but the devasting fire of 15 April has put the tradition on hold.