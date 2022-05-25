Douglas Grant Mine in Italy's Le Marche region, where he lives with his Italian wife Nicoletta and their four sons. Photo from Douglas Grant Mine's personal archive/Lucio Tonina

Douglas Grant Mine, then-correspondent for The Associated Press, in the Salvadoran hills with rebels of the FMLN in 1989. Photo from Douglas Grant Mine's personal archive/Luis Romero

US author Douglas Grant Mine weaves a gripping tale of lives upended in a flash and revenge served cold in his recently published second novel “April and the Gardener,” a book that draws in part on his experiences as a journalist during the 1979-1992 Salvadoran civil war.

The picturesque, volcano-ringed colonial city of Antigua, Guatemala, in the mid-1990s and guerrilla-held areas of war-stricken El Salvador in the mid-1980s are two of the settings for the novel, which offers a sympathetic look at impoverished Central Americans who either took up arms against the state or aided and abetted those who did.

It also recounts the genocidal tactics those US-backed regimes employed to hold on to power.

“The Central American revolutionary movements were a response to egregiously oppressive and exploitative governments. They were situations in which the vast majority of the people were very poor and a small slice of society was wealthy,” the novelist said late last month in an interview with Efe from his home in Italy’s Le Marche region.

(...)