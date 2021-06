A nun prays in the St. George Victorious church near Debar, Republic of North Macedonia, 28 May 2021. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Nuns sing religious songs during morning prayer in monastery of Rajchica - St. George Victorious near Debar, Republic of North Macedonia, 28 May 2021.EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A nun chooses decorations for a mitre in the monastery of Rajchica - St. George Victorious near Debar, Republic of North Macedonia, 28 May 2021. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A machine creates embroidery for a mitre designed by the nuns of the monastery of Rajchica - St. George Victorious near Debar, Republic of North Macedonia, 28 May 2021. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A nun checks the machine embroidery on a mitre in the monastery of Rajchica - St. George Victorious near Debar, Republic of North Macedonia, 28 May 2021. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A nun decorates a mitre with precious stone and icons in the monastery of Rajchica - St. George Victorious near Debar, Republic of North Macedonia, 28 May 2021. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Nuns discuss the decoration on a mitre in the monastery of Rajchica - St. George Victorious near Debar, Republic of North Macedonia, 28 May 2021. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Just over two hours away from Skopje, the Rajcica Monastery emerges as one of the rustic treasures of North Macedonia. Not only is this place of worship devoted to prayer but also famous for its traditional crafting of mitres.

“Our crowns,” says sister Efimija, one of the monastery’s nuns, referring to mitres, one of the most significant symbols of the Orthodox Christian faith.EFE

epa-gl/smq