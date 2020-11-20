The Nuremberg trials of the surviving leading Nazi war criminals, which began 75 years ago today, marked the beginning of Germany confronting the horrors of National Socialism amidst the trauma and rubble of World War II.
The 75th anniversary commemoration, which will be attended by German President Frank Walter Steinmeier, will not welcome any members of the public due to the pandemic. But it will be broadcast throughout the country, including a video message from the last surviving public prosecutor, 100-year-old Benjamin Ferenz. EFE-EPA
rz/ks