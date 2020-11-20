Nuremberg (Germany).- (FILE) - Image re-issued 20 November 2020 shows a view into the courtroom 600 at the district court Nuremberg-Fuerth in the palace of justice in Nuremberg, Germany, 20 February 2020 where the war cime trials were held before the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg from November 20, 1945 to October 1, 1946. November 20, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the trials where high ranking representative of the Nazi regime were facing charges. The room underwent some structutral changes over the years and is no longer used for trials since the end of February 2020. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/TIMM SCHAMBERGER *** Local Caption *** 55888045

The Nuremberg trials of the surviving leading Nazi war criminals, which began 75 years ago today, marked the beginning of Germany confronting the horrors of National Socialism amidst the trauma and rubble of World War II.



The 75th anniversary commemoration, which will be attended by German President Frank Walter Steinmeier, will not welcome any members of the public due to the pandemic. But it will be broadcast throughout the country, including a video message from the last surviving public prosecutor, 100-year-old Benjamin Ferenz. EFE-EPA



