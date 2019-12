Former US president Barack Obama (R) and his sister Maya Soetoro-ng (L) arrive on stage at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former US president Barack Obama talks on stage at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former United States President Barack Obama spoke Friday in Malaysia at a plenary session organized by his foundation, in which he and his half-sister shared their experiences growing up in the region.

Organized by the Obama Foundation – which runs education and scholarship initiatives – the session in Kuala Lumpur, titled “How the Asia-Pacific Shaped Us,” featured the former president and Maya Soetoro-Ng, who reflected on their childhoods in Indonesia and Hawaii. EFE-EPA