Locals walk around an effigy of Russian APC as they celebrate the 'Humoryna - Javelinna (US anti-tank missile system)', the traditional Day of Humor, April Fool's Day, in Odesa, Ukraine, 01 April 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Locals throw a 'Russian military ship' with the slogan 'Russian military ship go fuck yourselves' to the Black Sea as they celebrate the 'Humoryna - Javelinna (US anti-tank missile system)', the traditional Day of Humor, April Fool's Day, in Odesa, Ukraine, 01 April 2022 EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Locals made a 'Russian military ship' with the slogan 'Russian military ship go fuck yourselves' as they celebrate the 'Humoryna - Javelinna (US anti-tank missile system)', the traditional Day of Humor, April Fool's Day, in Odesa, Ukraine, 01 April 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Known as Ukraine’s capital of comedy, the Black Sea city of Odesa is squaring up to the Russian invasion through the medium of humor.

Odesa’s renowned sense of humor is put on display each year from April 1 during its Humorina festival, when the city’s theaters, streets and squares become one big stage for musical and comedy shows.

This year is no exception, despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although the shows have been scaled back for security reasons. One such performance this year took place in the city’s train station, where refugees arrive each day, while another was held online to raise money for Ukraine’s troops.

(...)