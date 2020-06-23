Residents offer prayers before the Flame of Peace as they visit the Cornerstone of Peace in Itoman, Japanese southern island of Okinawa, 23 June 2020. EFE-EPA/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Residents offer prayers for the victims of the World War II Battle of Okinawa at the Cornerstone of Peace in Itoman, Japanese southern island of Okinawa, 23 June 2020. EFE-EPA/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

The Japanese archipelago of Okinawa on Tuesday held low-key acts amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the fierce battle between the United States and Japan during the Second World War, which claimed the lives of 200,000, half of them civilians.

The annual ceremony was held at the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, a town in the southern part of the main island of Okinawa where the battle ended, and only those living in the prefecture itself were able to attend, local news agency Kyodo reported. EFE-EPA

dp/pd/lds