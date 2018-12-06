Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (C) shoots against Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (L) in the second half of the NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (C-L) shoots against Brooklyn Nets center Jared Allen (C-R) in the second half of the NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (L) dribbles past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (C) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (C) shoots the game winning three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George scored a double-double of 47 points and 15 rebounds and led his team to a 114-112 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

George, who scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, scored 15 of the 27 field goals, including six of the 13 three pointers and 11 of the 14 free throws and had four assists.

George scored a three pointer with 3.1 seconds remaining in the game, that led his team to victory.

Oklahoma City Thunder (16-7), with four consecutive wins, continue to be the leaders in the North East Division ranking with just half a game behind the Denver Nuggets, who are leading the group after defeating Orlando Magic 124-118 on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook scored triple-double of 21 points with 15 doubles and 17 assists, while center Steven Adams of New Zealand scored 15 points and 8 rebounds.

This was the Nets' (8-18) eighth consecutive loss and they remain at the bottom of the Atlantic Division rankings.

Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe scored 22 points as the highest scored of his team and Nets point guards D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie got 17 points each.