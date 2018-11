Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant (R) goes to the basket against the New York Knicks in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George goes in for a dunk against the New York Knicks in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (L) reacts after dunking the ball against the New York Knicks in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Paul George scored 35 points to lead Oklahoma City Thunder to victory over the New York Knicks 128-103 on Wednesday.

Steven Adams added 19 points and Jerami Grant scored 15 for the Thunder (9-5), who are now in third place in the Northwest Division following their second consecutive win.

The Knicks (4-11), who have lost three games in a row, were led by Tim Hardaway with 20 points, Enes Kantes with 19 and Kevin Knox with 15.