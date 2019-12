The in-house Old Jazz Band performs at the Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, China, December 2019. EFE-EPA/PAULA ESCALADA

Oldest jazz band in world brings touch of nostalgia to futuristic Shanghai

A few meters from the bustle of tourists and futuristic skyscrapers of Shanghai sits a vintage jazz hall where the world's oldest band performs.

Removed from the frantic China of technological advances and brash aesthetic of karaoke bars and virtual reality videogames, a group of octogenarian musicians delights audiences daily.