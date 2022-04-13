Gorilla Fatou enters the outdoor enclosure of the gorilla enclosure at Zoo Berlin, Berlin, Germany, 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/CONSTANTIN ZINN

Gorilla Fatou eats the cake made of rice and fruit served to her on the occasion of her 65th birthday at the Zoological Garden Berlin, in Berlin, Germany, 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/CONSTANTIN ZINN

Oldest known gorilla in the world turns 65

The oldest known gorilla in the world turned 65 on Wednesday, an occasion marked by a birthday celebration at her Berlin zoo enclosure.

Fatou arrived at the zoo in Berlin when she was only two years old. EFE

epa-mp/jt