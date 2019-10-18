Palestinian farmers harvest their olives in the southern West Bank village of the monastery of Samet, near the Israeli separation wall of Hebron, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian farmers harvest their olives in the southern West Bank village of the monastery of Samet, near the Israeli separation wall of Hebron, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian farmers harvest their olives in the southern West Bank village of the monastery of Samet, near the Israeli separation wall of Hebron, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian farmers harvest their olives in the southern West Bank village of the monastery of Samet, near the Israeli separation wall of Hebron, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian farmers harvest their olives in the southern West Bank village of the monastery of Samet, near the Israeli separation wall of Hebron, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian farmers harvest their olives in the southern West Bank village of the monastery of Samet, near the Israeli separation wall of Hebron, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian farmers harvest their olives in the southern West Bank village of the monastery of Samet, near the Israeli separation wall of Hebron, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian farmers harvest their olives in the southern West Bank village of the monastery of Samet, near the Israeli separation wall of Hebron, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian farmers harvest their olives in the southern West Bank village of the monastery of Samet, near the Israeli separation wall of Hebron, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN