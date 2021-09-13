US rapper Doja Cat arrives on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 12 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

US rapper Lil Nas X arrives on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 12 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

US singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 12 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo won big at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday while Lil Nas X picked up the coveted Video of the Year award and Megan Thee Stallion was left empty-handed despite being one of the favorites.

Rodrigo, who rose to fame on social media, won three awards for Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year for Drivers License as well as Best New Artist while Justin Bieber, who had seven nods, won Artist of the Year and Best Pop for Peaches featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. EFE

