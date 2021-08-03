L-R: Silver medalist Anastasiia Iliankova of the Russian Olympic Commitee, gold medal winner Nina Derwael of Belgium and bronze medalist Sunisa Lee of the United States pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Uneven Bars Final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

L-R: Silver medal winner Hao You of China and gold medal winner Yang Liu of China pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's Ring Final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021.EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Gold medal winner Germany's Julia Krajewski (C), bronze medal winner Australia's Andrew Hoy (R), and silver medalist Britain's Tom McEwen (L) pose for a photo during the medal ceremony at the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, XX August 2021. EFE/EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Olympians taking the podium at the Tokyo 2020 Games boast medals hanging from their necks, but the normally overlooked floral bouquets they hold aloft represent something even more poignant and powerful than athletic excellence and victory: their petals are symbols of resilience, recovery and reconstruction for the Japanese people.

On March 11 2011, the Tohoku earthquake hit the Japanese peninsula, causing widespread damage and a series of tsunamis that devastated many coastal areas of the country.

But following the aftermath of one of the worst earthquakes in Japan's history, residents across the affected prefectures of Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi started planting seeds in the hope of bringing back some of the color their regions had lost. EFE