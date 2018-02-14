View towards the finish area as the Women's Slalom race is being canceled due to weather conditions at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Course workers are seen on the track as the Women's Slalom race is being canceled due to weather conditions at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Course workers are seen on the track as the Women's Slalom race is being canceled due to weather conditions at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The Olympic Rings in the finish area as the Women's Slalom race is being canceled due to weather conditions at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The women's slalom, which was due to take place on Wednesday at YongPyong, was postponed to Feb 16 due to strong winds, the event's organizing committee announced Wednesday.

After several delays in the schedule, the event was eventually called off as the hurricane-like winds made it impossible for the athletes, including the US rising star Mikaela Shiffrin, to compete in such weather conditions.

The rescheduled event will coincide with the men's super giant slalom in Jeongseon.

The schedule of skiing events at the PyeongChang Games has suffered multiple delays.