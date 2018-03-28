Olympique Lyon's Delphine Cascarino (R) in action against FC Barcelona's Maria Leon (L) and Melanie Serrano (C) during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyon at the Mini Estadi in Barcelona, Spain, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Olympique Lyon's Amel Majri (R) and FC Barcelona's Natasa Andonova (L) in action during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyon at the Mini Estadi in Barcelona, Spain, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Olympique Lyon's Dzsenifer Marozsan (L) and FC Barcelona's Maria Leon (R) in action during a UEFA Women's Champions League second leg quarter final soccer match at the Mini Estadi in Barcelona, Spain, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Olympique Lyon's Eugenie Le Sommer (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyon at the Mini Estadi in Barcelona, Spain, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Holders Olympique Lyon defeated Barcelona 1-0 here Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The French side came into the contest with a 2-1 edge after the first leg of the quarterfinal in Lyon.

The near-capacity crowd watching the match at the Miniestadi included the presidents of both clubs, Barcelona men's coach Ernesto Valverde and two of his players, Samuel Umtiti and Jasper Cillessen.

The visitors dominated the first half, forcing Barça keeper Sandra Paños to remain on her toes. She made a stop in the 5th minute on a shot from inside the six-yard box by Eugenie Le Sommer and later got help from the cross-bar with a strike from Dzsenifer Marozsan.

Barcelona spent most of the first half struggling to get out of their own end.

Little changed after the break, as Olympique continued to test Paños, who responded with saves on Wendie Renard and Le Sommer.

When the Olympique goal came, in the 61st minute, it was not without controversy.

Le Sommer got her head to a corner kick, but Barça's Alexia Putellas appeared to have headed the ball away, until the assistant referee ruled that it crossed the line, boosting Olympique's aggregate lead to 3-1.

While the hosts bravely battled on, they were no match for the two-time defending champions.