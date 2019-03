Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (R) of Latvia slam dunks over Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (L) and Justise Winslow (C) during the NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson (L) argues with an official during the NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Members of the Brooklyn Nets watch from the bench during the NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brooklyn Nets center Ed Davis (L) fouls Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (L) is defended by Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (L) of Canada during the NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Kelly Olynyk scored 25 points emerging as the best scorer for the Miami Heat, which won 117-88 against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The Heat (28-34), with three wins in the last 10 games, are 10th in the Eastern Conference and will go up against the Orlando Magic, who are currently in eighth position in that group.

The Heat played without Goran Dragic, who is recovering from a left calf distension, and Hassan Whiteside, who has injured his left hip.

The final difference of 29 points was the biggest advantage that the Heat has had in the season and also the biggest with which the Nets have lost.

Heat's reserve Derrick Jones scored 18 points, while Justise Winslow scored 13.

The Nets (32-33) in spite of the defeat -its third in a row- are in sixth position in the Eastern Conference.

Joe Harris scored 15 points leading the Brooklyn team's attack and was supported by Rodions Kurucs who scored 11, while D'Angelo Russell added 10 points.