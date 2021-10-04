Two members of the Black Hebrews community in the city of Dimona, southern Israel, 01 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A member of the Black Hebrews community walks at a street in the city of Dimona, southern Israel, 01 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Ahmadiel Ben Yehuda, a member of the Black Hebrews community, poses for a photograph in his house, in the city of Dimona, southern Israel, 01 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Despite living in Israel since the 1980s, Cynthia Clark, a member of the Black Hebrew community who left the United States for Israel, may have to leave the country due to an overdue deportation order.

But her seven children are allowed to stay, including Atayah Ross who acquired Israeli citizenship after having served in the army.

"What I feel is that they discriminate against our way of life because we do not practice Judaism in the way that they think we should, or that we do not conform to the standards," Clark tells Efe.

The African-Americans began to migrate to Israel in 1969 as descendants of the ancient Israelite tribe of Judah, but the Israeli Chief Rabbinate does not consider them Jews, which strips them of their right to stay.

Dawn Hercules, who arrived in the 1990s, has received a deportation order but, unlike Clark, she will have to take her eight children with her, including 23-year-old Yahletal.

"I was born and raised here. This is all I know. Israel is my home," says Yahletal, a young woman who has not been able to cross another border due to her irregular situation.

From her home in Dimona in southern Israel, Hercules explains they are invisible in the eyes of the state.

About 3,000 members of this vegan community that practices Judaism reside in Israel and consider themselves descendants of one of the 12 Israeli tribes, named after the sons of biblical Jacob.

"Our songs are about the Jordan River, not the Niger River; we sing to Jericho, Jerusalem, and the Canaanites, not to Mali or Tombuctu," says Ahmadiel Ben Yehuda, a community spokesperson, defending the musical culture through which he claims they managed to maintain their identity in the United States.

According to Ben Yehuda, it was their only form of expression in the more than two centuries of slavery in the US, until Ben Ammi Ben-Israel, a former Chicago steelworker, founded the Black Hebrew Israelites in 1963.

"Our identity led us to return to our ancestral land of Israel, to Jerusalem, and many left the United States in 1967; they spent a year and a half in Liberia, a very difficult experience, and in 1969 we arrived in Israel," Ben Yehuda explains.

But after they entered Israel, they were not recognized as Jews and they were left out of the 1950 Law of Return, which automatically grants citizenship to any Jew in the world.

After several political negotiations with successive governments, Black Hebrews reached an agreement to progressively regularize their status in the 1990s, first through temporary residences and then they were granted permanent residencies.

Hercules and Clark, ordered to leave by September 23, have spent decades trying to regularize their situation but to no avail. They even chose to create a family in Israel and now they do not know if they will be able to stay together.

"We do not believe there is a legal way to solve this. Politically, a signature of the prime minister or the interior minister would have solved this problem," Ben Yehuda stresses. EFE

lfp/smq/mp