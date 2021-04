A road sign for Columo with visible signs of having been hit by armed groups, in the municipality of El Aguaje in Michoacan, Mexico, 23 April 2021 (issued 25 April). EFE/Ivan Villanueva

The interior of a house with visible signs of having been hit by armed groups, in the municipality of El Aguaje in Michoacan, Mexico, 23 April 2021 (issued 25 April). EFE/Ivan Villanueva

The facade of a house with visible signs of having been hit by armed groups, in the municipality of El Aguaje in Michoacan, Mexico, 23 April 2021 (issued 25 April). EFE/ Ivan Villanueva

Once a national leader in marijuana cultivation, the Mexican town of El Aguaje now faces a massive exodus of families who made their fortunes selling the drug.

El Aguaje is the most recognized town in the municipality of Aguililla, in the western Mexican state of Michoacán, and famous for "narcocorridos," the Mexican drug-dealer ballads that describe its history as a "narco town," although today it only has around 300 inhabitants of the 15,000 that had in the 1990s. EFE