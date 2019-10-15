Brazilian teacher Isabel Vaz leaves her home to start her way to the school where she works in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 10 October 2019. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A teacher in Rio de Janeiro faces a 100km commute and has to take three buses and a train to get to work every day.

Isabel Vaz has to start her journey before dawn to get to her school in the suburbs of Brazil’s capital.