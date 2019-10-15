A teacher in Rio de Janeiro faces a 100km commute and has to take three buses and a train to get to work every day.
Isabel Vaz has to start her journey before dawn to get to her school in the suburbs of Brazil’s capital.
Brazilian teacher Isabel Vaz travels on a train on her way to the school where she works in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 10 October 2019. EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Brazilian teacher Isabel Vaz at the school where she works in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 10 October 2019. EFE/ Antonio Lacerda.
Brazilian teacher Isabel Vaz (R) travels on a bus on her way to the school where she works in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 10 October 2019. EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Brazilian teacher Isabel Vaz walks on her way to the school where she works in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 10 October 2019. EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Brazilian teacher Isabel Vaz leaves her home to start her way to the school where she works in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 10 October 2019. EFE/Antonio Lacerda
