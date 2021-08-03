Debris backdropped by the ruins of the grain silos at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, 01 August 2021 (issued 03 August 2021). EFE-EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

One year after the Beirut blast, there is still much to rebuild

Almost a year after the Beirut explosion, most of the structurally damaged buildings still need reconstruction, as does part of the public infrastructure which threatens a solid waste crisis.

The Beirut port blast, which occurred on August 4, left over 200 killed, 6,500 injured and 300,000 homeless, and according to the United Nations some 9,700 buildings were either destroyed or damaged.

Nearly all the buildings that suffered minor damages, such as broken windows or doors have been repaired, according to the latest report by the Humanitarian Refugee Sector, led by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme. EFE